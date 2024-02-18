Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,093 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.23. 231,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,910. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $252.17 and a twelve month high of $393.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

