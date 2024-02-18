Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 77,989 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,989 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,517. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

