Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.88 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.08. 1,876,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $146.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.