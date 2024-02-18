Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.09 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 370,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,532. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

