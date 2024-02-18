Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.21. 809,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

