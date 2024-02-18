Aion (AION) Price Down 17.1% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Aion has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $2.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00114380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

