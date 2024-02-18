Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

