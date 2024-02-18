Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

AKAM stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,246 shares of company stock worth $1,655,387. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

