Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.00

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as high as C$15.17. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 7,852 shares changing hands.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Insider Activity

Algoma Central Company Profile

In other Algoma Central news, Director Jens Grønning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.07 per share, with a total value of C$30,140.00. Insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

