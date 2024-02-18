Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.990-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

