Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

