Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 8.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.95 and a 200 day moving average of $244.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $268.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

