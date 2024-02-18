Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

