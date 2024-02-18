Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

