Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $2,696,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after buying an additional 373,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.37.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 5,922,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,727. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

