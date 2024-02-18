Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.96. 912,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

