Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JNK traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,986. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.