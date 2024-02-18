Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,618,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,164,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.95. 4,385,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92. The company has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

