Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,751,000 after buying an additional 1,608,878 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.