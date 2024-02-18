Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.