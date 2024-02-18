Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $10.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.