Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $186.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,518,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,239. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.