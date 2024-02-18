Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 7,323,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,556. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

