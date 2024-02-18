AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

