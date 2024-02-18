AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $173.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

