Analysts Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $621.81

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $655.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $782.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $794.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

