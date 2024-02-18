Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $4.96

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

JBLU opened at $6.96 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after buying an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,831 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,781,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

