Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Target Price at $63.95

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.95.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.