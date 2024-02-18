Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Annexon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,908,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.