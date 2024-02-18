Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after buying an additional 218,332 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $112.71 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.