Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Applied Graphene Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of £643,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

