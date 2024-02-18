Arbitrum (ARB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $261.13 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $261.13 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.98487595 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 773 active market(s) with $239,385,078.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

