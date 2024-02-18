ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.