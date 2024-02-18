Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,411 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $82,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

