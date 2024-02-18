ArchPoint Investors Sells 67,240 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

ArchPoint Investors cut its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,240 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.1% of ArchPoint Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 943,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,568.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

RXRX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,679,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,428. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

