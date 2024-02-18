Ardmore Shipping’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

