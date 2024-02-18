Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.35. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 33,810 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$64.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

