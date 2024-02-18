Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,278 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $49,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APAM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

