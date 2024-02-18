Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.380–0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ashford Hospitality Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.690-0.750 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 48.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

