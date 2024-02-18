Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AINC

Ashford Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.