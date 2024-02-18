AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,848,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,774,736. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

