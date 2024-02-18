AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. AT&T has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.