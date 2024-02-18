Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337,496 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89,874 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.50% of Autodesk worth $1,104,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $258.30 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $269.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.28.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

