Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.14.

AVTR stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

