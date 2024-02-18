AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $12.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.54.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,369 shares of company stock worth $827,005 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 58.2% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 999,449 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at $14,270,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,552,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in AvidXchange by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 491,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVDX stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.94.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

