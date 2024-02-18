Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,626,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

