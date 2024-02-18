Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 5,212 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

