Balentine LLC Purchases 32 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $555.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.81 and its 200 day moving average is $491.83. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.