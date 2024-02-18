Balentine LLC Purchases 89 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,646,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,927,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,991,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $765.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $735.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.57.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,181. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

