Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

